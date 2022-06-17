LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a perfect night for some light aircraft action over the skies of the Stateline. And a perfect night for some baseball at Rivets Stadium. The Rivets hosted the Green Bay Rockers.

Purdue University senior Ricky Castro was the Rivets starting pitcher. He was sharp with seven shutout innings, only allowing one hit.

The fourth inning was big for the Rivets. Right fielder Thaxton Berch singled one to center and that brought in a run. The Rivets kept the lead at 2-0.

Cam McDonald hit one off the pitchers glove, that would be a hit and a run. Same inning, Ben Brantley of Louisiana Tech knocks one to the right. A play was developing at the plate, but the ball came out of the catcher’s mit, McDonald would be safe and the Rivets extend their lead 4-0.

The Rivets won 9-5.