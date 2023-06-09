LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets started off this Northwoods League season with three straight losses, but they’re rolling now. Friday night they defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3-1 for their seventh win in their last nine games.

The Dock Spiders scored their only run in the top of the first inning. The Rivets were held off the scoreboard until the third inning when they scored all three of their runs. Shortstop Aaron Harper of Northern Illinois University had two hits for the Rivets.

Calvin Schapira started on the mound for the Rivets. He allowed one run in three innings of work while striking out four batters. He was followed by five relief pitchers who pitched shutout baseball the rest of the way.

The Rivets will host the Kokomo Jackrabbits Saturday night.