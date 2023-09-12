ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets will have a new manager for the 2024 season. Will Oberg gets the job.

Oberg was the Rivets’ hitting coach in the 2023 season. He helped the team set a franchise record for wins in a season with 45. He replaces former manager Vinny Tornincasa.

Oberg recently finished his baseball career at the University of Illinois Springfield. He also played at Eastern Michigan University and at Heartland Community College.

Rivets General Manager Steve Malliet said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Will continue the winning tradition that was established this year under Vinny’s leadership. Will’s involvement in the community and his ability to connect with people make him a fantastic representative of our team.”