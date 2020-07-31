Rockford Rivets postpone season indefinitely after staff tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rivets baseball team has put the 2020 season on hold after someone within the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Friday.

The Rivets were scheduled to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks tonight. Games scheduled at Rivets Stadium for Saturday and Sunday, August 1st and 2nd, have also been postponed.

“We have had a positive test within the organization and have determined that an indefinite pause to our season is the best course of action at this time,” said General Manager Chad Bauer. “Though we feel that this may have been an isolated incident, we decided to take this course of action with the safety of our players, host families, employees and fans in mind.”

The Rivets plan to announce further updates as they become available.

For those fans that have tickets to the games, the Rivets urge ticketholders to wait until the remainder of the season becomes known and a return/exchange policy will be announced.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

