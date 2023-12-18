ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets are looking ahead to the 2024 baseball season. They have released their schedule.

They will play 36 home games. They’ll opne on the road Monday, May 27 at Kalamazoo. Their home opener will be played on Friday, May 31 against Battle Creed at 6:30.

Home games from Monday through Saturday will start at 6:35 pm, while Sundays will feature earlier matinee games, starting at 1:35 pm for the first pitch.

For the complete schedule go to https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/