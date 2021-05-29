Rockford Rivets report for duty, first game Monday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets are ready to play ball again, or at least they have until Monday night to get ready. That’s when they’ll play their first game in Kenosha.

The Rivets held their first practice Saturday. About only half the team has arrived, the rest of the players will be coming from their various colleges over the next couple days.

J.T. Scara is back as the Rivets manager. He took over as manager last August for the final two weeks of the season.

“I definitely enjoyed my short stint here last year. It was a lot of fun,” said Scara. “As far as this year having the opportunity an entire offseason to recruit my own team, you know, it’s very exciting.”

The Rivets home opener will be Tuesday evening also against Kenosha.