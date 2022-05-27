LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Some Rockford District 205 students felt like Chicago Bears Friday, minus the big contracts and the big paychecks.



Students from Lewis Lemon Elementary School and Ellis Elementary School participated in a Mini Monsters Clinc. It was held inside the Walter Payton Center where the Bears often practice.



Mini Monsters is a free youth program that stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact drills. Rookie players from the Bears put the kids through the drills. One of those players was wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. He was impressed by the Rockford kids.



“Man they’re naturals out here. I say check the footwork. Check the footwork. They were smooth with it going through. Attention to detail is key. They’ve got it. Man working with the kids, it’s all about the kids. The kids are the future.”



Advocate Health Care sponsors the Mini Monsters Clinic. To see video of the clinic watch the media player above. The video was provided by the Chicago Bears. For more on the Bears go to their website www.chicagobears.com