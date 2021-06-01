Rockford Speedway mourns the loss of two key individuals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Speedway lost two key individuals in the span of three days.

This past Saturday one of the car owners and crew chiefs at the track Ben Pehler lost his life in a motorcycle accident. Now one of the speedway’s employees has died.

Dave Lapier passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday night. He had worked on the speedway’s safety crew for the past five years. He had just worked at the track this past Saturday night.

Lapier had also been a long-time racer at the Rockford Speedway.

Thoughts of Lapier and Pehler will be on the minds of everyone at the Rockford Speedway when racing resumes this Saturday night.