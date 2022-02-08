LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Speedway is set for a landmark season of racing in the Stateline. The upcoming season with be the 75th season of racing on the quarter mile track.



It’ll start with the 4th Annual “Spring Classic” on Saturday night April 23. That will be the first-time the race has been run under the lights. The main event will be an 88-lap feature for the Big 8 Late Model Series.



The regular season opener will be held Saturday, May 7 and it’ll wrap up with the Night of Champions on September 10.



A couple more main events include a 7th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 16, and the Hugh Deery Classic on Saturday, August 20.



The National Short Track Championships will be held the weekend of the weekend of September 30 through October 2.



For the complete schedule click here. https://www.rockfordspeedway.com/schedule