ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Beloit College won the Rock River rivalry over Rockford University in football this fall, but the basketball portion of the rivalry went the other way Wednesday night at the Seaver Center in Rockford.

Rockford University defeated Beloit College 74-71. The Regents shot 50.9% from the field for the game. They canned nine shots from behind the arc.

Guard Jaden Bell led the Regents in scoring witih 21 points. Mateo Fernandez Solari added 14 points and Noody Lacey was also in double figures with ten points. The Buccaneers were led by 16 points from Dae’Quan Davis and 15 points from Semaj Roy. Azeez Ganiyu was also in double figures with 13 points.

The Regents improved their record to 3-0. The Buccaneers are 2-1. For highlights watch the media player above.