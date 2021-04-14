Rockford University pitcher Jared Herzog makes D3baseball.com Team of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University freshman pitcher Jared Herzog has earned his first major award of the season. He has been named as a starting pitcher on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week.

Herzog becomes the ninth RU baseball player to ever receive the honor and just the fifth starting pitcher to be named to the D3baseball.com Team of the week. He is also the first Regent this season to earn the award.

Jared Herzog was brilliant in his first start of the season this past week. He went six innings and struck out a career-high 15 batters, including the final seven hitters he faced. His 15 strikeouts also tied the school record for strikeouts in a 7-inning game (Mark Bernhardy, 1978). Herzog allowed no runs, one hit and did not walk a batter to earn his first collegiate win.