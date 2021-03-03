ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University waited a long time to host a postseason men’s basketball team. It finally happened Wednesday night for the first time since 2009, and the Regents made the most of it.
They defeated Concordia of Chicago 98-92 in an NACC South Division Tournament game. Kevin Diemer, coming off four straight NACC South Division Player of the Week awards had another big night. The former Boylan Titan scored 20 points and he grabbed 19 rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Emerick was the top scorer with 21 points. Former Guilford Viking Nick Phillips added 13 points.
The Regents improve to 8-4. They’ll host another tournament game Saturday at 5 p.m. against either Aurora or Benedictine.
Rockford University wins NACC tournament opener
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University waited a long time to host a postseason men’s basketball team. It finally happened Wednesday night for the first time since 2009, and the Regents made the most of it.