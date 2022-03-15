ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)- Rockford University’s Anaya Davis garnered two more awards on Tuesday morning when D3hoops.com released its 2021-22 All-Region teams. Davis was selected as both the Region 8 Rookie of the Year and Third Team All-Region. She becomes just the fourth RU women’s basketball player to earn D3hoops.com All-Region status and the first since the 2007-08 season (Angie Butler – 3rd Team). Davis also becomes the first Regent women’s basketball player to be selected as the D3hoops.com Region Rookie of the Year.

Anaya Davis concluded one of the most remarkable seasons in recent memory for any Rockford University women’s basketball player. She has now been voted the D3hoops.com Region 8 Rookie of the Year, Third Team All-Region, the NACC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-NACC, the NACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week three times and was also selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week on one occasion. Davis corralled an incredible 20 rebounds in four games and had a trio of 20-point, 20-rebound performances. She also broke the Rockford University and tied the NACC single-game record with her 23-rebound effort at Aurora University.

Entering the NCAA Division III Final Four games this week, Davis still leads the country in two statistical categories and is ranked in the top ten in four more. She currently leads all NCAA Division III women’s basketball players in offensive rebounds per game (6.8) and is tied for the lead in double-doubles (21). She is also ranked fourth in total rebounds (346) and free throw attempts (192), fifth in rebounds per game (13.8) and tenth in made free throws (131). Additionally, Davis finished the year leading the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference in both scoring (18.3 ppg) and rebounding (13.8 rgp), while ranking fifth in steals (2.2 spg), seventh in field goal percentage (47.7%) and eighth in blocks (0.9 bpg).

This marks the 21st year D3hoops.com has released an All-Region team. This year’s All-America teams will be announced prior to the NCAA Division III women’s basketball championship game on Saturday, March 19. Please visit D3hoops.com via the links below for both a complete listing of all their All-Region awards as well as just the Region 8 team.