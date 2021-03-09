Rockford University’s Brandon Emerick honored

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University senior guard Brandon Emerick earned his first two weekly awards of the season on Tuesday when he was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week and voted the NACC Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week. This is Emerick’s first career D3hoops.com Team of the Week selection and his second NACC Player of the Week honor, with the other coming back in December, 2019.

He also becomes the second Regent this season (Kevin Diemer) and just the eighth RU men’s basketball player to ever earn a spot on the D3hoops.com Team of the Week. Additionally, this marks the fifth straight week that a member of the Rockford University men’s basketball team has been selected as the NACC South Division Player of the Week.

Brandon Emerick averaged 27.5 points on 56.3% shooting, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 block to help Rockford capture the NACC South Division Tournament Title. Emerick opened with 21 points on 52.9% shooting, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 block in the Regents’ semifinal win over Concordia Chicago. He then poured in a career-high 34 points on 60% shooting, including making 9 three-pointers and going a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Emerick also had 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block in a 97-91 win over Aurora in the NACC South Division Tournament Final.

The Rockford University men’s basketball team will now head to Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday, March 13 to face the Warriors for the NACC Tournament Championship. Tip-off between the Regents and Warriors is set for 6 PM.