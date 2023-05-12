ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [News release] — The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced Friday morning that Rockford University senior catcher Candace Kipp has been selected First Team All-NACC. This marks the third straight season that Kipp has received postseason recognition from the NACC (2nd Team in 2022 and Honorable Mention in 2021). Kipp also becomes the first Rockford University catcher to ever be named First Team All-NACC.

Senior catcher Candace Kipp led Rockford in almost every offensive category and proved to be one of the top players in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Kipp broke the school and NACC single-season record with an astounding 42 walks and is currently leading all NCAA Division III softball players averaging 1.08 walks per game. She also currently ranks seventh in the country with a .576 on-base percentage.

In the NACC, Kipp finished the regular season in the top 13 in nine categories. She led the conference in doubles (15) and walks (42), ranked second in runners caught stealing (14), third in on-base percentage (.576), fifth in OPS (1.195), ninth in runs scored (33) and hit by pitch (4) and thirteenth in batting average (.402) and slugging percentage (.617).

Kipp finished her two-year career as a Regent with a .387 batting average, a .516 on-base percentage and a .618 slugging percentage. She also tallied 32 doubles, 6 home runs, 52 runs batted in, scored 59 runs and walked 54 times.