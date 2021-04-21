Rockford University’s Diemer named to All-Region team

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University’s Kevin Diemer continues to rake in the awards this year after being named Second Team All-Central Region by D3hoops.com on Wednesday morning. This is yet another postseason award for Diemer, who was previously voted the NACC South Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and First Team All-NACC last month.



Diemer, a graduate of Boylan, was the only Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference player to be selected all-region this year. He also becomes just the third RU men’s basketball player to ever receive the award (Robert Malone and Zach Wallace) and is the first since the 2016-17 season.

Diemer was dominant throughout the entire season, earning a school record four straight NACC Player of the Week honors and a D3hoops.com Team of the Week selection. He is now ranked in the top 30 nationally in five categories and is in the top five in the NACC in five others. Diemer is seventh in Division III in double-doubles (7), 16th in made field goals (107), 18th in total rebounds (137), 27th in total points (273) and 28th in defensive rebounds per game (7.5). Additionally, he finished the year first in the NACC in rebounds per game (9.8), third in points per game (19.5), fourth in offensive rebounds per game (2.3), fourth in field goal attempts per game (5.1) and fifth in field goal percentage (59.8%).



Diemer also eclipsed a milestone this year when he became just the 17th RU men’s basketball player to record 500 rebounds in a career. He will now head into next season with his sights set on another career accolade, as his is just 188 points away from becoming only the 15th men’s basketball player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career.