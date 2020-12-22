Rockford University’s Fulcomer named to NCAA D-III Presidents Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University will have a stronger voice in what happens in athletics at the NCAA Division III level. School president Dr. Eric Fulcomer, has been appointed as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Presidents Council, the highest governing body in Division III athletics. Fulcomer’s term will begin June 1, 2021, and continue through January 18, 2025.

As a member of the NCAA Presidents Council, Fulcomer will help establish Division III’s strategic plan and make recommendations to the NCAA Board of Governors on matters such as championships and the use of funds allocated to Division III to support initiatives and programs.

The NCAA is a member-led organization dedicated to supporting the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes. The organization proposes and interprets the rules and policies surrounding college sports, runs all championships, and manages the programs that benefit the nearly half a million college athletes at colleges and universities around the nation.

Division III is the NCAA’s largest division, representing about 40 percent of the total membership. Division III athletics offer competitive opportunities for athletes who play for the love of the game, without the obligations of athletic scholarships. The playing seasons and eligibility standards minimize the conflicts between athletics and academics, co-curricular, and extra-curricular opportunities, allowing athletes a well-rounded campus life.

“I’m honored to serve on the NCAA Division III Presidents Council,” shared Fulcomer. “Athletics are an important part of the experience on college and university campuses – both for the student-athletes and the campus community. I’m pleased to be able to support the success of Division III programs in this role.”