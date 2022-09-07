ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)- The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced Wednesday morning that Rockford University quarterback Jaelen Ray has been named the NACC Football Offensive Player of the Week. He becomes the first Regent to receive an award from the conference this year, and it is the second NACC weekly honor of his career.

Jaelen Ray completed 91.4% of his passes on Saturday and broke the Rockford University single-game completion percentage record in a 41-14 win over Beloit. He went 32-of-35 for 462 yards and threw 4 first-half touchdowns.

Through one week of play, Ray leads the NACC in completions (32), completion percentage (91.4%), passing yards (462) and passing efficiency (240.0).