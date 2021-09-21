Rockford University’s Jaelen Ray named to the D3football.com Team of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford University quarterback Jaelen Ray earned yet another award this season when it was announced that he had been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. This is the second weekly award in just three weeks for Ray, who was also named the NACC Football Offensive Player of the Week back in week one. Ray becomes just the fifth RU football player to be named to the D3football.com of the Week and the first ever Regent quarterback to receive the honor.

Jaelen Ray had yet another record-setting day behind center for the Regents this past Saturday. Ray went 27-of-49 for 472 yards and 8 passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball 9 times for 56 yards. His 8 passing touchdowns broke the Rockford University and the NACC record and was just one touchdown shy of tying the NCAA Division III record. He also broke the RU single-game records for passing yards (472) and total offense (528) and tied the school record for passing attempts (49).

Ray is currently on pace to shatter every single-season Rockford University passing record and has a chance to break a couple of NACC records as well. Through just three games, Ray has 84 completions on 131 attempts for 1,269 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns with just 1 interception. He also has 1,350 yards of total offense. The current single-season school records are as follows: completions (175), pass attempts (329), passing yards (2,332), passing touchdowns (21) and total offense (2,388).