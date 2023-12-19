ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford University senior and Boylan graduate Kevin Diemer has been a rock for the Regents on the basketball court once again this season. Tuesday he was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Player of the Week.



Diemer had a pair of double-doubles this past week. He scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win at Maranatha. Then in a game at Benedictine, he had 18 points and 11 rebounds.



Diemer has been named the NACC Player of the Week now six times in his career. That’s the most by any player in Rockford University history.