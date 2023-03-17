ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Dean Lowry will get another chance to continue his NFL career. The Boylan graduate has reportedly agreed to a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network reports Lowry has agreed to a two-year deal worth $8.5 million. The defensive lineman switching sides in the Packers-Vikings rivalry. Lowry has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Packers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016. Since then, he’s started in 80 games with 15.5 career sacks.

Lowry helps fill a need on the defensive line for new Vikings coordinator Brian Flores.