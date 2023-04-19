ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Patriots Gateway Boxing Club in downtown Rockford has produced another major champion in the ring.



He’s 19-year old Julian Lugo. Last weekend in Cicero he won the Chicago Golden Gloves Championship in the 139-pound open class. He won all four of his fights without losing a single round.



Lugo also won the “Best Boxer Award”. More than 400 boxers were there, and he was determined to be the most impressive one of all.



Lugo is no stranger to boxing championships. As a youngster in 2014 he won a Junior National Gold Gloves Championship. He also won a couple Ringside World Championships. Now he’s keeping it going boxing against men.



“I was pretty confident,” said Lugo. I’ve been here training. I believe if you train hard enough, you shouldn’t have any nerves when you go in there, and I lost the previous year, so I knew I had to come in hungry for that win this year, and that’s what was on my mind the whole time.”



“I feel like I’ve improved a lot from last year. I was I wouldn’t say I was younger, I was younger, but I felt like I was a little bit weaker. I feel like my stamina is better now, better strength. I feel like every everything I can improve, and I improved so quickly.”



Lugo’s coach and Patriots Boxing Club coach Jimmy Goodman says Lugo has been turning some heads in the ring.



“He’s actually, in certain local events and regional events, he’s actually picked up a couple of “Best Boxer” awards recently in the last year, but to win it out of the Chicago Golden Gloves, it’s pretty prestigious and it’s an honor that to win it.”



Now Lugo moves on to the Golden Gloves National Championship next month in Pennsylvania.