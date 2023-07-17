ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Someone or more precisely something very important to Rockford is celebrating a major anniversary this year. The Patriots’ Gateway Boxing Club is celebrating its 20th year of operations. What an impact it has made, and it continues to make on local youngsters.



The Patriots’ Boxing Club on First Avenue is filled most afternoons after school during the school year, and in late afternoons in the summer. It was in 2003 when the Patriots Boxing Club was born. It has served more than 5,000 kids.



“We range anywhere from 30 to 50 kids at a time in the gym,” said Patriots Boxing Club Director and coach Jimmy Goodman. “We’re constantly busy here at the club.”



There are boys and girls who train here, and adults. They range in age from eight to 39.



The club has come a long way since Goodman and his father the late Jim Goodman Senior got it going. It started in a barn on their farm south of Rockford. It moved to other facilities within the city including a location on Seventh Street where it was for many years. Then in 2020 it moved into an old city bus barn on First Avenue where it is now flourishing.



“We can keep an eye on the kids in this wide-open facility,” said Goodman. “We can keep an eye on everybody making sure everyone is getting the work in. No one is slacking off, and everyone is getting the right attention that they need, and it’s roomy and inviting.”



The club has become one of the best in the nation at producing top boxers, more than 21 national champions in all at the youth levels. The latest major championship was produced in the spring by Julian Lugo when he not only won his age division at the Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament, he also was named the top overall boxer at the event.



But this club is about more than producing skilled boxers. It’s about helping these kids establish a work ethic. Helping them to become disciplined. Helping them to set goals and strive for them. It’s about providing them with positive support.



Brian Javier is a second-generation club member. His dad used to box here.



“Some things I do, jump rope, shadow box. Hit that thing over there.”



“People know when they come to box our team, they’re in for it. We’re actually known nationwide,” said Goodman.



The Patriots’ Boxing Club is ranked as one of the top 30 boxing gyms in the country by USA Boxing, and it’s been going strong now for 20 years.



“It’s pretty amazing!,” said Goodman. “Time goes by fast.” “I’m pretty proud of it. We have a great gym and a great team.”



Over the years the United Way and Zion Lutheran Church have helped support the Club.

Goodman has poured his heart and soul into it.



NOTE: Patriots Boxing Club will be holding its second Rockford Boxing Classic outdoors at the City Market Pavilion next month. That’ll be Saturday, August 12th.



