ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first X League women’s football game in Rockford couldn’t have worked out better for two local women who were on the field.

Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young and Rockford Guilford graduate Emma Vanderheyden helped the Chicago Blitz defeat the number one ranked Seattle Thunder 34-28.

Raymond-Young threw two touchdown passes in the first half. The first one on a perfectly thrown ball to Tamika Robinson in the endzone. On the final possession of the game Raymond-Young led the Blitz on a game-winning touchdown drive with the pressure on.

Vanderheyden’s contributions came on defense with her tackling and coverage from her safety position.

The victory clinching a playoff berth for the Blitz and most likely a number one or number two seed.

Fans who attended the game at the BMO Harris Bank Arena enjoyed the experience of seeing women’s tackle football.

“I’m enjoying it. I really am,” said Vernon Henry. “It’s the first time I’ve seen females play football. They’re hitting hard like men. It looks really good to me.”

“Oh I love it! I want to go to more games,” said Stephanie Ruvalcaba. “I hope they make more games for next season. I really recommend it. It’s awesome! The players are great, and I can’t wait to meet them all after the game.”

Will there be a playoff game in Rockford? Stay tuned.