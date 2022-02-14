ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Before Kofi Cockburn came along and started making double-doubles a regular occurrence, the Fighting Illini’s original double-double machine was Rockford native Skip Thoren.



This past Sunday Cockburn posted the 41st double-double of his career in the Fighting Illini’s win over Northwestern. That tied him with Thoren for the school record.



Thoren starred at Rockford East High School and then for the Illini from 1963-1965. His junior year he was named the Illini’s MVP when he averaged 20.3 points per game and 13.8 rebounds. His senior year he was again named the Illini’s MVP when he averaged 22.2 points and 14.5 points per game.



Thoren later played professionally in the ABA. He was even an All-Star one year before a knee injury cut short his playing career. He now lives in Louisville, Kentucky.



Cockburn is averaging 21.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. He can move ahead of Thoren and claim the double-double record all to himself on Wednesday evening when the Illini play Rutgers.