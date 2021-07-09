Rockford’s Sportscore Two a busy place again post pandemic

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Summertime has always meant lots of youth sports tournaments in Rockford. That changed last year when everything was shut down by COVID, but this weekend things are very much back to normal.



Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park is bustling with activity. Three events are happening there this weekend.



“We’re really excited to see action going on in our facility,” said Sportscore Two general manager Louis Mateus. “Especially with all the events, non-events that we had in the past year.”



There’s the JP Sports baseball tournament, The U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program event, and also lacrosse with the Team Illinois Showcase and Invitational Tournament. Several college coaches from around the Midwest are here checking out the lacrosse talent.



“We’re providing the kids an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of college coaches and provide them an opportunity to play NCAA lacrosse,” said the director of the Team Illinois Showcase Kevin Benages.



200 athletes were in Friday’s lacrosse showcase. The tournament will have more than 50 teams.



The Olympic Development Soccer Program event is a Midwest Regional.



“These are kids that have been selected within their states, 12 states in the Midwest have been selected to be here,” said Mateus. “These kids are trying out to be on the national teams. All of these kids have aspirations to someday, hopefully, represent our country.”



Mercyhealth Sportscore Two started with soccer as its main sport, but the vision has always been to make Sportscore Two the scene of a variety of sports. We’re seeing that this weekend.