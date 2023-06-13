ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The 815’s most accomplished MMA fighter is ready for his next bout. Rockton native Corey Anderson will appear on Bellator MMA’s 297 card this Friday night in Chicago at Wintrust Arena.

Wintrust Arena is the scene of Anderson’s last fight. In November there he lost a title bout by unaimous decision to Vadim Nemkov. Anderson remains Bellator’s number one ranked contender in the light heavyweight division.

His opponent Friday will be the number two ranked light heavyweight Phil “Mr. Wonderful” Davis. Davis comes in with a record of 24-6. Anderson is 16-6 overall, 3-1 since joining Bellator.

There are a lot of similarities between the two fighters starting with their size and experience. Both men also started in UFC before moving to Bellator, and both men have wrestling backgrounds. Anderson was an All-American while wrestling at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Davis was an NCAA champion at Penn State.

I discussed those similarties and more with Anderson Tuesday in a Zoom interview. To view that, watch the media player above.

You can see the Anderson-Davis fight and all of the Bellator 297 action Friday live on Showtime.