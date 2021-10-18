Rockton native Corey Anderson finally gets his title shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Corey Anderson has waited a long time for a title shot in MMA. At the age of 32 he’s finally going to get one.

This past Saturday night Anderson won his semifinal fight in Ballator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix to land in the finals. He destroyed Ryan Bader by a TKO only 51 seconds into the fight. The fight happened in Bader’s homestate of Arizona in Phoenix as part of Ballator 268.

Bader is the reigning Bellator MMA heavyweight champion and he’s a former lightweight champion. His record is 28-7.

Anderson improves to 16-5 overall with the victory. He’s 3-0 since moving to Bellator MMA from UFC. He has won all three fights convincingly. He says the biggest difference is now he’s content with his life.

“I’m happy now. That’s the big thing,” said Anderson in a postfight press conference. “They always say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I’m happy, not just with everything Bellator has done but just my life as a whole has changed. I’m a father now. I’ve got two beautiful kids. I have a hunting show, like I don’t work at all. I wake up and live the dream.”

In the Beallator Light Heavyweight finals Anderson will fight current light heavyweight champion Russian Vadim Nemkov. Nemkov defeated Julius Anglickas in the other semifinal fight Saturday night. The winner of the championship fight will not only get the belt, he’ll also earn a $1 million bonus.