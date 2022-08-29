ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockton native Corey Anderson is going to get another shot at a Bellator MMA championship, and it will happen in Illinois.

His rematch against current Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov will happen Friday, November 18th at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Bellator made the announcement Monday. It will be the main event of Bellator 288.

Anderson’s reaction on his twitter account Monday @CoreyA_MMA was “LETS GO!!!815/All Illlinois…IM COMING HOME!”

Anderson and Nemkov last fought in San Jose on April 15th of this year in the championship bout of Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Anderson was in command in the third round of that fight when the heads of the two-men accidently collided.

The contact caused a severe cut above Nemkov’s left eye. Nemkov was unable to continue. The fight was stopped and it was declared “No Contest.”

Nemkov is the Bellator MMA’s current light heavyweight champion with a record of 15-2. Anderson is the number one ranked contender with a record of 16-5.



Not only will the championship belt be on the line in the bout, but $1 million in prize money will also be on the line.

Their rematch will be shown on Showtime. There will also be a second title fight that night. Patrickyk Freire ‘Pitbull’ will defend his lightweight title against undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov.