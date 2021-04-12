Rockton’s Corey Anderson delivers in the cage and he delivers his own baby girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockton native Corey Anderson is ready to get back in the cage this weekend and there’s a lot on the line for him.

Anderson is one of eight men who have been chosen to compete in Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The eight-men have been put into brackets. The quarterfinals are taking place in April. The winners will advance to the semifinals in June and the winners of those matches will meet for the championship in October and for the million dollar prize along with the Bellator MMA light heavyweight championship.

This Friday night Anderson (14-5-0) will face Dovletczhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1) in a quarterfinal match. It’s one of the co-main events that’s part of Bellator 257 that’ll be shown on ‘Showtime’ starting at 8 p.m. Central Time. The fight will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Unvasville, Connecticut.

Monday afternoon I interviewed Anderson via Zoom to discuss the fight and the Grand Prix, plus he also shared with me how he personally delivered his own baby girl by himself (with his wife of course) in their own bedroom last month.

To hear the complete interview click on the media player.