SAN JOSE, CA (WTVO/WQRF)–Corey Anderson’s entire MMA career has been pointing toward a title shot. He’ll finally get it this Friday night. The Rockton native will fight for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship when he meets Vadim Nemkov in San Jose.



The two men met Monday for a photo op and a press conference. The winner Friday will not only be the light heavyweight champion, he will also win Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and the bonus prize of one million dollars.

“The money is nice,” said Anderson. “It’s cool. I can buy nice things. I can take my family here. I can take my family there, but I want the belt. At the end I want to say I’m the best in the world.”



Anderson never got a title shot when he was with UFC despite defeating multiple top-ten ranked opponents. Two years ago, he made a business decision to switch to Bellator. That move has worked brilliantly for him. Anderson is 3-0 fighting with Bellator. In the Grand Prix he has defeated all three of his opponents by TKOs. In his semifinal fight he defeated Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader only 51 seconds into the fight.



“I’m not playing games,” said Anderson. “I’m here to get my job done the best I can. Do it better than my opponent. Get paid two checks and go home.”



Nemkov is Bellator’s current light heavyweight champion. He’s also a former four-time Combat Sambo World Champion. He’s a native of Russia. He’s 7-0 in MMA. Pound-for-pound he’s the number two ranked overall fighter in Bellator.

Nemkov is known for his standup fighting and leg kicks. Anderson wants to get takedowns, wrestle, and ground-and-pound.



“I want to win this fight,” said Nemkov. “I want to prove to everybody that I’m the best in this division.



“I want to go out there and do my job and get this belt,” said Anderson. “I did everything I came in this game to do, and I can walk away happy when it’s over.”



NOTE: Friday’s Bellator 277 fight card will be shown on Showtime. Corey’s fight will start around nine o’clock. There will be a watch party at the Midway Bar at Rockford Casino. That’s also a fundraiser for VetsRoll.

at the Midway Bar at Rockford Casino. That’s also a fundraiser for VetsRoll.