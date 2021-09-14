Rocky Lombardi leads NIU’s hopes at Michigan Saturday

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIU Huskies could send some ripples through college football Saturday if they can win at 25th ranked Michigan.

The Huskies have only played at Michigan once before. That was in 2005 with the great Garrett Wolfe leading the way. Wolfe ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run. He rushed for 148 yards that day.

The Huskies were competitive, but they lost 33-17.

Now the Huskies best weapon against Michigan is transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi. He played at Michigan twice when he was the quarterback for Michigan State. Last year he led the Spartans to a 27-23 win in Ann Arbor by passing for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He also played there briefly his freshman year at the end of the MSU-Michigan game.

Lombardi knows what the atmosphere will be like at the Big House Saturday.

“Well it’s big first of all. It’s obviously the biggest stadium in the country. That was something that you noticed right away. Obviously you walk into it it’s much bigger than a lot of stadiums that you play in. That environment is always really good there, but it’s just like most of the big-time stadiums. You compare it to Penn State and Ohio State there’s a lot of atmospheres that are similar, but it’s a good place to play.”

Lombardi helped NIU to a season-opening win at Georgia Tech. Last Saturday he was part of a huge rally that fell short when NIU lost at home to Wyoming 50-43.

The game Saturday at Michigan will kickoff at 11 a.m. Central Time. It will be shown on the Big Ten Network.