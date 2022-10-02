LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The biggest weekend of racing this year wrapped up at the Rockford Speedway Sunday, the National Short Track Championships and the biggest winner was a local man Roscoe’s Austin Nason.

More than 20 racers started the Big 8 Series Limited Late Model main event. It was an 188 lap endurance race.

There were several cautions and two red flags. One of those came out on lap 61 when half the field got caught up in a crash between turns one and two.

Roscoe’s Austin Nason in the 14 car had the lead most of the second half of the race. South Beloit’s Michael Bilderback in the 2 car, racing aggressively got into Nason several times hoping to pass. With eight laps to go they made contact again. Nason spun to the low side of the track in the clear. Bilderback hit the wall and his day was done.

Nason led Caledonia’s Max Kahler on the restart, but nobody was catching Nason. His car was to fast. He took the checkered flag for his second straight NSTC championship. Nason also won the Super Late Model event last night capping off a dominant weekend.



Nason also won the NSTC last year, so how sweat is it for him to go back-to-back?

“That’s a big deal. I think they said I was only the sixth person to do it. This has been going on 57 years now, so it’s pretty incredible.”

Kahler settled for second place. He won this event two years ago. “We’ve been ran into the wall more times than I can count today and unfortunately got a little bit more damage than we could take and didn’t quite have enough there at the end, so congratulations to Austin Nason. He drove a good race.”