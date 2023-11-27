ROCKORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline has not one, but two international kickboxing officials. One is longtime kickboxing fighter and official Tim Mazurkiewicz of Roscoe. The other is his son Christian.



Tim Mazurkiewicz was a Toughman champion and a highly successful amateur and pro kickboxer who competed internationally. Several years ago after retiring from fighting, he became an international kickboxing official working the biggest events on the planet including the World Games.



Now his son Christian is following in his footsteps. Christian is a Class C level official for the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations. Class A is the highest level, but Class C is high enough that Christian has been able to work the U.S. National Championships and the senior Pan Am Games in Brazil last year. Next Monday, he’ll return to Brazil to work as an official at the Junior Pan Am Games.



He says he truly enjoyed his first visit to Brazil.



“It was a lot of fun. Definitely, a way different living style than we’re accustomed to here. It was great to see places outside of your comfort zone.



Officials referee fights, judge fights, keep time, count points, they supervise the ring, and they train other up-and-coming officials. Christian says training officials is huge.



“Everyone has great athletes, but not everyone has great officials.”



At age 23, Christian is the youngest international kickboxing official from the United States.



“It makes you proud seeing him in there and especially performing at such a high level,” says his father Tim. “It’s nice to be going down there representing team USA here this next week.



It’s got to be rare for a 23-year-old to be doing this at this level isn’t it?



“Yea, but he’s more mature for his age, and he’s also the general manager for my company as well.”



Christian was never a fighter like his father. He was a football player at Hononegah and Rockford University, but being a kickboxing official sounded like fun after observing his father do it.



“I’ve been watching him for a long time. He kind of just asked me if I’d give it a try, and it ended up being a lot of fun.”



63 million people tuned in last year to watch kickboxing at the senior Pan Am Games. Millions more will tune in for the Junior Pan Am Games next week.



So, what’s the biggest challenge that officials face when they’re working at these big international events?



“The pressure,” says Christian. “Everyone cheering for their own country, and if you make even the slightest mistake, they want to go after you.”



Yep, the fighters are not only competing for a Pan Am Championship, they’re also competing for a spot in the World Championships and for higher spots in the world rankings.



Christian Mazurkiewicz and his father Tim say that in South American and in some European Countries kickboxing is right up there behind soccer as the most popular sport.



Kickboxing has been designated an Olympic sport, but it hasn’t yet been placed in any of the upcoming Olympic Games.