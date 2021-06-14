Rose Cassioppi wins gold medal at Cadet Pan Am Games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rose Cassioppi has claimed perhaps her most impressive wrestling championship yet. Over the weekend the Hononegah student won the gold medal in women’s freestyle at 73kg at the Cadet Pan Am Games in Oaxtepec, Mexico.

Cassioppi won all four of her matches. The Cadet Pan Am Games are for youth wrestlers. Cassioppi qualified for the event earlier this spring by finishing in second place at the U.S. World Team trials.

Cassioppi will be a junior at Hononegah this fall. She is the younger sister of former Hononegah two-time state champion and current Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Tony Cassioppi.