ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago County Amateur hosted by the Macktown Men’s Association is underway at Macktown Golf Course. This tournament includes 36 holes of stroke play.

Macktown is a par-71 course. Here is the leaderboard after the completion of round one:

TJ Baker (-2)

Matt Marinaro (-1)

Justin Christiansen (-1)

Robert Dofflemyer (-1)

Jake Guse (-1)

Round two kicks off tomorrow bright and early at 6:50 am.