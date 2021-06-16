RVC celebrates it’s national tournament softball and soccer teams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Celebrations for sports teams are nothing new at Rock Valley College. They happy periodically at the school that now totals 22 national championships in all sports at the NJCAA Division III level. Wednesday afternoon was different.



RVC held a public celebration for two sports teams. One was the men’s soccer team which competed in the national tournament for the first time in RVC history. The team went 1-1 at nationals. The other team was the women’s softball team which dominated the national tournament outscoring the opposition 57-3 in four games to win the title. It’s the seventh straight national championship for the softball program.



“It goes beyond description with the words to have a group of guys when you recruit and you tell these guys this is what we can do here,” said soccer coach Tim Romanello. “This is what Rock Valley really gives the opportunities for.”



“A lot of hard work and sacrifice has gone into this,” said softball coach and athletic director Darin Monroe. “And you know, the crowning moment of that final out is still something that you replay over, and over in your head again. That’s what it’s about.”



The soccer team doesn’t have long to dwell on its season. It’s only seven weeks away from starting up it’s next season which is traditionally held in the fall. It was moved to the spring this year from the fall last year due to the pandemic.

