ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley Men’s Basketball Team were the No. 8 seed in the NJCAA Division Three tournament. After upsetting the No. 1 overall seed, Riverland, in the quarterfinals, RVC faced No. 4 seed North Lake out of Dallas, Texas.

RVC was arguably the better team for 3/4 of the game, but down the stretch, North Lake made numerous three-pointers when they needed to and took the lead late. The Golden Eagles had two golden opportunities to take the lead but fell short both times, falling 66-65 in the semifinal matchup.

