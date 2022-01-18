RVC finally takes the court again and picks up a win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–COVID protocols have idled the Rock Valley College men’s basketball team for most of the last month. The Golden Eagles finally returned to the court Tuesday evening. They picked up an 88-64 win against Aurora’s JV team.

It was the Golden Eagles’ first game since December 30th and only their second game since December 10.
Malik Marshall led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds. Nick Pierson scored 15 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Aleksa Markovic added 13 points.

