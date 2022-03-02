ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rock Valley College men’s and women’s basketball teams were glued to a video hookup Wednesday afternoon waiting to learn their fate or destiny when it comes to the NJCAA National Tournaments next week. The field of teams was announced.

The men had already clinched one of the eight automatic qualifier spots for nationals by winning the Great Lakes District Championship last Saturday. The question was what seed would they get, and who will be their opening opponent?

It turns out the number eight seed goes to RVC, and a first-round game against number nine seed Herkimer.

“The eighth seed probably not too happy about it, but it’s okay. It is what is is,” said RVC player and Rockford East graduate Chris Burnell.

“It’s kind of low, but we just have to go out there and take care of business now, so that’s just the hand we were dealt,” said RVC player and Rockford Christian graduate Malik Marshall.

Head coach Tyler Bredehoeft understands the number eight seed going to his team. “Some of the games that we potentially dropped kind of in January when we were going through our injuries and our COVID stuff, I think eight is probably about right.”

The NJCAA D-III Men’s Tournament will be played at Rock Valley College starting next Wednesday.

There was more suspense for the women as they watched the selection show and pairings announcement. They were not a lock to be in the national tournament after losing to #1 Owens Community College last Saturday in the District Tournament. The ladies needed to land one of four at-large bids.

Near the end of the announcements of the field came the words the ladies were waiting to hear. They were indeed in the tournament as a number six seed in the 12-team field.

“It was really nerve-racking just because we were the last two teams to be announced,” said RVC player and Winnebago graduate Rachel Rittmeyer.

RVC player Camron Blank, a graduate of Rockford Jefferson was a bundle of emotions while waiting for the announcement. “I was trying to really keep track of like how many spots were left, where we could end up, and honestly I lost track, so I thought that the seven and ten seeds were the last ones, got kind of scared for a little bit.”

RVC coach Darryl Watkins was relieved to know his team’s season isn’t over yet. “First and foremost we checked off one of our goals which was getting to the national tournament. It didn’t come the way we wanted it in losing our game to Owens in the District Championship game, but we were blessed enough that the nation respected us enough to put us in the tournament as a sixth seed.”

The NJCAA DIII Women’s Tournament will be held in Rochester, Minnesota next week.