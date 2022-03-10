ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rock Valley College men’s basketball team went into the NJCAA D-III National Tournament needing four wins to be crowned the champion. The Golden Eagles are halfway there.

Thursday afternoon in the Quarterfinals they picked up their second win of the tournament, and it was a big one. They took down #1 seed Riverland Community College of Minnesota 75-60. The Golden Eagles pulled away from a halftime tie and dominated the second half.

The Golden Eagles controlled the boards outrebounding Riverland 40-28. The Golden Eagles also made the most of their shot attempts. They made 50.9% of their field goals.

Three Golden Eagles scored 18 points in the game, Malike Marshall (Rockford Christian graduate), Nick Pierson (Hononegah graduate), and Aleksa Markovic (Bloomfield HS). Pierson also added 14 rebounds and Markovic grabbed 11 boards.

“Guys are locked in. Guys are really locked in,” said RVC head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. “They are ready to go, they are focused. They did not want to lose today, so we’re happy to survive and we’re on to tomorrow.”

This was only Riverland’s second loss of the season. RVC improves to 23-9. The Golden Eagles will play in the national semifinals on their homecourt Friday at 5 p.m. against either Onondaga or Monroe-Bronx.