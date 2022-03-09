ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rock Valley College has had two national championship teams in men’s basketball. The current team is trying to become the third one.



The Golden Eagles got off to a good start in this year’s NJCAA D-III Nationals Wednesday evening by winning on their home court where the tournament is being held for the first time. They defeated #9 seed Herkimer Community College of New York 56-38.



RVC came in as the #8 seed after winning the Great Lakes District. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 25-5 lead, and they were never threatened. They led 27-18 at halftime, and they outscored Herkimer 29-20 in the second half.



The Golden Eagles didn’t shoot particularly well. They made only 32.4% of their shots from the field, and they were only 1-4 at the free throw line. But they cashed in on 18 second-chance points and they scored nine more points off turnovers.

Former Rockford Christian standout Malik Marshall led RVC with 17 points. Aleksas Markovic scored 13 and Hononegah graduate Nick Pierson scored 11.



The Golden Eagles improved their record to 22-9. They’ll next play a quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. against the number one overall seed in the tournament Riverland Community College of Minnesota. Riverland has a record of 29-1.



For highlights click on the media player.



NOTE: The RVC women’s basketball team lost its game at Nationals Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota 74-59 to Hostos.