RVC men’s soccer team makes the national tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The softball team isn’t the only team at Rock Valley College that will be playing for a national championship. The men’s soccer team has been invited to the NJCAA DIII National Tournament.

It’s the first time the men’s soccer team has made the eight-team National Tournament. The Golden Eagles get in with an at-large bid with their 6-3 record. They are the number seven seed. They’ll open up against number two seed Camden County which is 8-1 and the East Regional Champion.

The National Tournament will run June 2-5 at Herkimer Community College in Herkimer, New York.