LANSING, MI — Rock Valley Bowling is the Men’s and Women’s NJCAA National Champions.

Both programs bring home the National Title bowling in Lansing, Michigan at Royal Scot Lanes this week. The Women’s team won by 253 pins over defending champion Iowa Central with a total pinball of 13,148. The Men’s team was in a tight match up until the end and won by 119 total pins over Iowa Central with a total pin fall of 14,065.

This is the second NJCAA National title for the Mens program with the first in 2020 and the 1st for National title for the Women’s team in just their second time bowling in the NJCAA National Championship.

The Men’s team was led by J.D. Stewart who won All Events with a total of 2808 for a 234.0 average and by Zach Joiner who finished 4th with a total pinball of 2515 and a average of 207.8. Both Stewart and Joiner were named NJCAA All-Americans.

The Womens team was led by Tegan Peterson who won All Events with a total pinfall of 2409 an average of 200.75, Jocelynn Eggert took 5th place in All Events with a total pinball of 2322 and a 193.5 average and Olivia Watton finished 7th with a total pinball of 2256 and an average of 188.0. Peterson, Eggert and Watton were named NJCAA All-Americans.

Mens team members: James Franklin, Nole Hefty, Jacob Hulstedt, Zach Joiner, PJ Mellies, Josh Roth, James Stewart and Nate Tepp

Women’s team members: Joana Araojo, Amanda Bohn, Jocelynn Eggert, Rebecca Meyers, Sammantha Meyers Tegan Peterson, Olivia Watton, Jurnee Williams

Men’s Team Coaches: Tony Hall & Ryan Hall Women’s Team Coaches: Becca Czlapinski & Andrew Jensen