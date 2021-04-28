RVC soccer nationally ranked for the first time, but loses to Harper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–RockValley College athletics teams have been nationally ranked in softball, men’s and women’s basketball and bowling. Why should men’s soccer be any different?

On Wednesday the RVC soccer team showed up at #9 in the NJCAA rankings for DIII. The Golden Eagles had been on a three-game winning streak raising their record to 3-1. Their only loss was to #6 Harper College.

As it turns out RVC hosted Harper in a rematch Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Eagles played well but they came up short losing 2-1, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm surrounding the ranking.

“I’m so grateful to the student-athletes and coaches that have come here and poured their heart and soul into the program,” said RVC head coach Tim Romanello. “Everything that we’ve accomplished we’ll celebrate with them.”