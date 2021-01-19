RVC Softball #1 in the nation in NJCAA D-3 preseason rankings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College softball team is the favorite to win the NJCAA Division III National Championship this year as long as there is a season.

The Golden Eagles are number one in the nation in the preseason rankings released on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles picked up 60 points and all six first place votes beating out Herkimer College for the top spot.

Rock Valley College had won six consecutive national championships in softball from 2014-2019 until COVID-19 interrupted that run last year with the season getting canceled.

NJCAA DIII Softball Preseason Poll:

1. Rock Valley College 60 points

2. Herkimer College 54 points

3. Onondaga Community College 44 points

4. Brookdale Community College-32 points

5. Joliet Junior College 32 points

6. Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester 25 points

7. St. Cloud Technical & Community College

8. Lehigh Carbon Community College

9. Dakota College at Bottineau

10. Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland