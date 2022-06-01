ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Four members of Rock Valley College’s national championship softball team have earned All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

They are sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman, catcher Evey Polsfuss, freshman outfielder Kaitlin Stefek and infielder Jenna Turner.

Hockerman led the nation in wins with 25 at the NJCAA D-III level. She also posted a 1.74 ERA, and in 149 innings pitched she struck out 222 batters.

Polsfuss led RVC in home runss with 13 while posting a .448 batting average, and she drove in 57 runs.

Stefek, a graduate of North Boone High School, made a splash in her first season as a Golden Eagle by posting a .435 batting average, and she shattered the RVC stolen base record with 58.

Turner, a graduate of Marengo High School, had a .413 batting average with 44 RBI and 23 stolen bases.