ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The National Championship winning Rock Valley College softball team made its way back to campus Saturday afternoon.

They won their 8th straight DIII national title last spring, and on Saturday, they received their championship rings.

The college held a ceremony at half court of the Physical Education Center before the start of the men’s basketball game.

Every player from the winning roster was there to receive their newest piece of hardware. The ring shows the number 8 on the front to signify their record number of consecutive titles.

The stands were packed with Golden Eagles fans as they celebrated yet another national title.

This upcoming season, Rock Valley will now be competing at the DII level. That change was announced this past summer.

