ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Next year at this time the Rock Valley College softball team will be competing at the NJCAA Division II level, up from Division III. Saturday the Golden Eagles got a sample of what that will be like.

They hosted Triton College in a doubleheader. Triton is ranked 13th in the nation at the NJCAA Division II level. Triton came in with a record of 21-3. The Golden Eagles are ranked number one in the nation for Division III. Their record coming to Saturday’s action was 19-5.

In the first game Triton jumped out to a 7-3 lead before hanging on for a 7-6 win. The second game was all RVC. The Golden Eagles won that one 12-4.

For highlights of the first game click on the media player.