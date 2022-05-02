ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s getting to be that time of the year. The time when the Rock Valley College softball team gets ready to make another run at a national championship.

This is the final week of RVC’s season. The Golden Eagles are rounding into top form. Monday afternoon they swept a doubleheader against Highland Community College of Freeport to raise their record to 37-9.

The Golden Eagles won the first game 10-0. Starting pitcher Madison Carlson of South Beloit led the way in the circle. She also had an RBI single in a five-run first inning. The big blow in that inning was a three-run home run by Grace Stevenson. Evy Polsfuss and Kayla Freiberg also homered in that game.

The Golden Eagles won the second game 4-3 behind the pitching of Hannah Hockerman. Hocker last week committed to D-1 Southern Illinois University.

For highlights of the first game, watch the media player above.